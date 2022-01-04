Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
Updated on: January 04, 2022 11:05 IST

Yogasanas for sinus pain, learn the right way to do them from Swami Ramdev

People often have an increased problem of sinus during the winters. To get rid of this, Tadasana and Surya Namaskar prove to be very effective. Know how to do them from Swami Ramdev.
