June 9, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Haqikat Kya Hai
  4. Haqiqat Kya Hai : Massive setback for INDIA alliance, Modi's opponents' party destroyed!

Haqikat Kya Hai

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Massive setback for INDIA alliance, Modi's opponents' party destroyed!

In the morning, Mamata Banerjee met with Rahul Gandhi, and in the evening, her party itself split. Look at the numbers game: Mamata Banerjee has only 20 MLAs left in Kolkata, meaning 60 out of 80 MLAs have left, and in Delhi, Mamata lost 20 MPs.

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Super 100: Mamata Banerjee loses 20 of 28 Lok Sabha MPs; they form a new faction to support NDA

Super 100: Mamata Banerjee loses 20 of 28 Lok Sabha MPs; they form a new faction to support NDA
Muqabla: TMC now broken in Delhi, Didi thrashed by one defeat!

Muqabla: TMC now broken in Delhi, Didi thrashed by one defeat!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: DMK-AAP out, Didi weak, is INDI finished?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: DMK-AAP out, Didi weak, is INDI finished?
Aaj Ki Baat : TMC splits into 3 parts, how much more will Didi's party break?

Aaj Ki Baat : TMC splits into 3 parts, how much more will Didi's party break?
Speed News: TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested by STF near Nepal border

Speed News: TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested by STF near Nepal border
Yoga With Swami Ramdev LIVE : 10 great remedies for those who sit for hours a day!

Yoga With Swami Ramdev LIVE : 10 great remedies for those who sit for hours a day!
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 08 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 08 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Speed News: Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by ₹29 across the country

Speed News: Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by ₹29 across the country

Aap Ki Adalat

Bobby Deol in Aap Ki Adalat | Childhood, Career & Family, Bandar & Bollywood | Rajat Sharma

Bobby Deol in Aap Ki Adalat | Childhood, Career & Family, Bandar & Bollywood | Rajat Sharma
Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi

Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi
Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat : Modi's warning to the Congress !

Aaj Ki Baat : Modi's warning to the Congress !

Aaj Ki Baat: How Munir ruined PoK, Sharif exposed!

Aaj Ki Baat: How Munir ruined PoK, Sharif exposed!
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Didi's party break up, what will Mamata Banerjee do now?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Didi's party break up, what will Mamata Banerjee do now?
Aaj Ki Baat: Modi government's action on CBSE, will all the problems end?

Aaj Ki Baat: Modi government's action on CBSE, will all the problems end?
Aaj Ki Baat : Panic in TMC, will Mamata Banerjee's party be destroyed?

Aaj Ki Baat : Panic in TMC, will Mamata Banerjee's party be destroyed?
Aaj Ki Baat: What does SC's scolding of Education Ministry and NTA mean?

Aaj Ki Baat: What does SC's scolding of Education Ministry and NTA mean?
Aaj Ki Baat: CM Suvendu's action successful, Bengal changed on Bakrid!

Aaj Ki Baat: CM Suvendu's action successful, Bengal changed on Bakrid!

Aaj Ki Baat: SC said - Sir is completely correct, panic spread among the infiltrators!

Aaj Ki Baat: SC said - Sir is completely correct, panic spread among the infiltrators!

View All

News

Noida Fire: Blaze Breaks Out On 12th Floor Of High-Rise In Sector 75, Fire Brigade In Action

Noida Fire: Blaze Breaks Out On 12th Floor Of High-Rise In Sector 75, Fire Brigade In Action
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute To Quaid-E-Millath At Walajah Big Mosque On 131st Birth Anniversary

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute To Quaid-E-Millath At Walajah Big Mosque On 131st Birth Anniversary
Super 100: Delhi CM Takes Action After Malviya Nagar Incident

Super 100: Delhi CM Takes Action After Malviya Nagar Incident
Muqabla: Neither hotel safe, nor hospital, fire everywhere, lives at risk!

Muqabla: Neither hotel safe, nor hospital, fire everywhere, lives at risk!

Muqabla: Fire inside, lock outside, who burnt 21 people alive?

Muqabla: Fire inside, lock outside, who burnt 21 people alive?
Super 100: Mamata Banerjee failed to save her party, and she will fail to save her nephew!

Super 100: Mamata Banerjee failed to save her party, and she will fail to save her nephew!
Muqabla: Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Congress's Muslim-Muslim begins!

Muqabla: Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Congress's Muslim-Muslim begins!
Super 100: Modi government takes major action on CBSE controversy

Super 100: Modi government takes major action on CBSE controversy
View All

Astrology

Today's Horoscope, 7 June 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 7 June 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 6 June 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 6 June 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 03 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 03 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 01 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 01 June 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Today's Horoscope, 31 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 31 May 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: What carelessness in eating habits made 87 crore people sick? | Healthy lifestyle

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: What carelessness in eating habits made 87 crore people sick? | Healthy lifestyle
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Obesity affects every fourth woman and every third man in the country.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Obesity affects every fourth woman and every third man in the country.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : 10 good habits parents can learn and teach with yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : 10 good habits parents can learn and teach with yoga
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Every man and woman will get a healthy life!

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Every man and woman will get a healthy life!
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which way of laughing is 30 times more effective ?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which way of laughing is 30 times more effective ?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How is a small earbud increasing hearing problems ?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How is a small earbud increasing hearing problems ?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Neck, back bent, sleeplessness – wrists and fingers weakened

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Neck, back bent, sleeplessness – wrists and fingers weakened
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 5 disease symptoms require a close eye? | Yoga For Health

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 5 disease symptoms require a close eye? | Yoga For Health
View All

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Modi win the biggest election of 2026?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Modi win the biggest election of 2026?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Who is the informer who leaked Modi government's intelligence information to Rahul?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Who is the informer who leaked Modi government's intelligence information to Rahul?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Bengal gone, party also finished, what is the INSIDE STORY of TMC split?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Bengal gone, party also finished, what is the INSIDE STORY of TMC split?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Mamata Banerjee's protest flops, neither leaders nor public with her, party FINISH?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Mamata Banerjee's protest flops, neither leaders nor public with her, party FINISH?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: TMC will fall into pieces, leaders are getting beaten up, Mamata will be left alone!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: TMC will fall into pieces, leaders are getting beaten up, Mamata will be left alone!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Netanyahu is talking about Modi-India, while Congress is talking about Palestine for 20% votes!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Netanyahu is talking about Modi-India, while Congress is talking about Palestine for 20% votes!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 27th hasn't even arrived and Modi-Shah have found a way to win on 29th!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 27th hasn't even arrived and Modi-Shah have found a way to win on 29th!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Amit Shah's 'Border Order', Most solid plan against infiltration!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Amit Shah's 'Border Order', Most solid plan against infiltration!

View All

Muqabla

Muqabla : Surya murder case, justice within 48 hours, Is Congress worried from encounter?

Muqabla : Surya murder case, justice within 48 hours, Is Congress worried from encounter?

Muqabla: Shah will make India free from infiltration, Sudhanshu Trivedi told the complete plan!

Muqabla: Shah will make India free from infiltration, Sudhanshu Trivedi told the complete plan!
Muqabla : No open sacrifice, no road namaz, Bengal has changed on Bakrid!

Muqabla : No open sacrifice, no road namaz, Bengal has changed on Bakrid!

Muqabla: Sir, exactly right, Rahul's vote theft proved to be fake?

Muqabla: Sir, exactly right, Rahul's vote theft proved to be fake?
Muqabla : Stay within limits on Bakrid, you'll be better off?

Muqabla : Stay within limits on Bakrid, you'll be better off?

Muqabla: Modi's next plan is UCC, a warning bell for which group?

Muqabla: Modi's next plan is UCC, a warning bell for which group?
View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Has the countdown for Dawood Ibrahim's 'D-Company' also begun?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Has the countdown for Dawood Ibrahim's 'D-Company' also begun?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: The declaration has been made openly, Munir will not survive now!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: The declaration has been made openly, Munir will not survive now!
Haqiqat Kya Hai:The real picture on Dawood is about to come!

Haqiqat Kya Hai:The real picture on Dawood is about to come!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Russia In Action, Munir Under Fear

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Russia In Action, Munir Under Fear

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Amit Shah's War, Something monumental is set to happen in June!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Amit Shah's War, Something monumental is set to happen in June!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: If the border is not sealed, Pakistanis will infiltrate, revelation will open your eyes.

Haqiqat Kya Hai: If the border is not sealed, Pakistanis will infiltrate, revelation will open your eyes.
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Something big is going to happen in Pakistan, Munir will die because of Trump!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Something big is going to happen in Pakistan, Munir will die because of Trump!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rahul's Deceit Won't Work, Nor Will His Bullying

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rahul's Deceit Won't Work, Nor Will His Bullying

View All

Entertainment

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Oh My God

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?

OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch

OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024

OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?

OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra

OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View All

Originals

US-Iran War 2026: How China Rendered the Strait of Hormuz Oil Blockade Obsolete?

US-Iran War 2026: How China Rendered the Strait of Hormuz Oil Blockade Obsolete?
Speed News: Hotel Owner Says "Everything Works In Delhi" In Malviya Nagar Fire Row

Speed News: Hotel Owner Says "Everything Works In Delhi" In Malviya Nagar Fire Row
US-Iran Peace Deal & Lebanon Ceasefire: Will the Strait of Hormuz Reopen This Weekend?

US-Iran Peace Deal & Lebanon Ceasefire: Will the Strait of Hormuz Reopen This Weekend?
Speed News: Delhi Restaurant Fire Kills 21, Including Foreigners, PM Announces Aid

Speed News: Delhi Restaurant Fire Kills 21, Including Foreigners, PM Announces Aid
US-Iran War Reignites: Missiles Hit US Bases in Kuwait; What is Qeshm Island's Significance?

US-Iran War Reignites: Missiles Hit US Bases in Kuwait; What is Qeshm Island's Significance?
Speed News: Annamalai Meets HM Amit Shah After Submitting Resignation to BJP Chief

Speed News: Annamalai Meets HM Amit Shah After Submitting Resignation to BJP Chief

Trump Rebukes Netanyahu Over Israel's Action in Lebanon; Is Iran Peace Deal In Shambles?

Trump Rebukes Netanyahu Over Israel's Action in Lebanon; Is Iran Peace Deal In Shambles?

Speed News: Suvendu Adhikari Expands Cabinet With 35 BJP MLAs Sworn In As Ministers

Speed News: Suvendu Adhikari Expands Cabinet With 35 BJP MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
View All
 
\