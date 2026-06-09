Haqiqat Kya Hai : Massive setback for INDIA alliance, Modi's opponents' party destroyed! In the morning, Mamata Banerjee met with Rahul Gandhi, and in the evening, her party itself split. Look at the numbers game: Mamata Banerjee has only 20 MLAs left in Kolkata, meaning 60 out of 80 MLAs have left, and in Delhi, Mamata lost 20 MPs.