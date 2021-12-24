Friday, December 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. How to check the health of your lungs by yourself in this Covid period?

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 24, 2021 10:25 IST

How to check the health of your lungs by yourself in this Covid period?

By doing Ujjayi Pranayama, one can find out whether the lungs are healthy or not. Know from Swami Ramdev the right way to do it.
Health Lungs Yoga Swami Ramdev Immunity Through Yoga Yoga Ramdev Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News