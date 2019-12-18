Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Kurukshetra Video
  5. Kurukshetra: Why Muslims fear NRC more than CAA?

Kurukshetra Videos

Kurukshetra: Why Muslims fear NRC more than CAA?

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 20:50 IST ]

Is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) creating more fear among Indian Muslims than the amended Citizenship Act? Watch this tonight on Kurukshetra.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSituation along LoC can escalate any time, we need to be prepared: Army Chief Bipin Rawat Next VideoKanhaiya Kumar joins anti-CAA protest at Jamia Milia Islamia | Chakravyuh | December 18, 2019  