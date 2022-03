Updated on: March 02, 2022 20:00 IST

'Fame is a by-product of doing good work,' says The Fame Game actress Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul are all praise for their co-star Madhuri Dixit, who has made her OTT debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. The actress shares that her life, children, acting and the art of performance are more important to her than fame as a celebrity.