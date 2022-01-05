Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Updated on: January 05, 2022 11:40 IST

Vastu tips: Paint this colour in children's study room to increase concentration

According to Vastu shastra, it is better to get light yellow, light pink or light green color in the children's study room. Yellow is the color of learning and green is the color of the God of wisdom.
