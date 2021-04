Today visit Kalki Vishnu Temple

It is said in the 12th Skanda of Srimad Bhagavad - Sambhalgrammukhasya Brahmanasya Mahatman: Bhavne Vishnuyashas: Kalki: Pradubarvishyati… ie Lord Vishnu in Kali Yuga will come to a place called Sambhal in the incarnation of Kalki. This temple is dedicated to the same tenth Kalki avatar of Lord Vishnu.