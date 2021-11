Updated on: November 26, 2021 11:03 IST

Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash

Today is the seventh day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and it is a Friday. Saptami Tithi will cross the whole night today and will remain till 5.43 am tomorrow morning. Brahma Yoga will remain till 8.03 am today. After that Indra Yoga will start.