Updated on: November 08, 2024 22:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : PM Modi calls for national unity, says 'Ek hai toh Safe hai'

During election campaign in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if there is unity, then there is safety. This is going in line with what Yogi Adityanath earlier had said. PM Modi said if we stay united then we will stay safe.