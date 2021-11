Updated on: November 26, 2021 23:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Yogi attends mass weddings of 3,915, including 126 Muslim couples in Ayodhya

A mass marriage event was organised in Ayodhya today where a total of 3915 couples were married, including 126 Muslim couples, all under the supervision of CM Yogi Adityanath. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.