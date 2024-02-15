Indian embassy employee falls victim to honey trap, shares military secrets: UP ATS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Satendra Siwal, an Indian national working at the country's embassy in Moscow.

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) revealed startling details surrounding the arrest of an Indian embassy employee in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI. According to ATS inspector Rajeev Tyagi, the employee, Satendra Siwal, from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was ensnared by a woman posing as "Pooja Mehra" on social media, who coaxed him into sharing classified military documents.

The honey trap unveiled

The investigation uncovered that Siwal was lured into divulging sensitive information, including details about Indian Air Force and Indian Navy weapon systems, under the guise of an online friendship with "Pooja Mehra."

Forensic examination underway

While Siwal claimed the documents remain on his phone, forensic experts are currently scrutinising his electronic devices to validate his statement, Tyagi revealed.

Ties to anti-India networks

The ATS probe further exposed Siwal's involvement in anti-India activities orchestrated by ISI handlers, with the woman's social media account allegedly managed by Pakistan's intelligence agency.

Arrest and legal proceedings

Siwal, employed as an IBSA at the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021, was apprehended on February 4 in Lucknow. He faces charges under Section 121A of the IPC and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Confession and MEA response

Under questioning, Siwal confessed to his involvement in espionage. The Ministry of External Affairs is cooperating with investigative authorities, while Siwal's family members have reportedly relocated from their village in Hapur.

