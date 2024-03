Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prayagraj: Police personnel take former MP Dhananjay Singh, after he surrendered following a non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Ajit murder case.

Former MP Dhananjay Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram have been pronounced guilty in a case of kidnapping and extortion by Session Judge Sharad Tripathi. The sentencing is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, March 6.