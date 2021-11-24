Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CRISTIANEGALERAOFICIAL Woman who married herself divorces herself after 90 days, claims to have met someone special

Highlights Cris Galera married herself in September

Cris Galera was tired of relying on men and decided to marry herself

Three months later, she's divorcing herself after 'meeting someone else'

Divorce and heartbreaks are not easy! But what if the person you're divorcing would be 'yourself?' Well, you heard it right. A woman who had married herself earlier this year is now getting divorced after she met someone else. A 33-year-old, Cris Galera married herself in September and now she has decided to divorce herself after 90 days. Cris, who hails from Sao Paulo in Brazil, earlier claimed that she was bored of being reliant on just one man, so she married herself. However, she has now met someone else.

"I was happy while it lasted," Cris told Daily Star while talking about the divorce. She said, "I started to believe in love the moment I met someone else special."

Earlier, taking to her Instagram, Cris shared pictures of her wedding with a caption that said: I woke up huh! Yes People, it's true! I got on the wave of Sologamia and decided to marry myself I'm celebrating my Self Love and I want to inspire other women to exalt their self esteem! Have you ever wondered if this fashion catches on?!"

She added, "Haha… This news had repercussions here in Brazil and abroad too ?… I'm getting thousands Messages from men and women all over the world wanting to marry me … It's a shame, because I'm not going to divorce me anytime soon … A Sologamy for those who don't know is the Marriage of a person to himself … Now I want everyone congratulating me!"