Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 (VIDEO GRAB) Shocking video of granny dragging Cobra and throwing it away amuses netizens: What a gutsy lady

In what looks like a scene straight from Rohit Shetty's hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi, a video of a fearless old lady with a cobra has taken the internet by storm. The viral video shows a grandmother dragging a cobra by its tail across the street before throwing the deadly snake to an open area. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the 26-seconds- long video with the caption, "Grandma that’s not the way to treat a cobra."

Grandma that’s not the way to treat a COBRA😳 pic.twitter.com/RkQg8gdBQk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 26, 2020

The video has taken the netizens by sheer surprise. While some can't stop lauding the grandma's amazing guts, others felt that the cobra shouldn't be treated in that manner.

Khatron k khiladi. She didn't look back even once so looks like she has done this before. Good that it was finally released otherwise it doesn't take much effort for others to take a life. — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) May 26, 2020

"She definitely knows what she is doing.Why dont you absorb such people into the wildlife protection mechanism- traditional handlers of snakes, bees, Bear etc. Why allow modern edu to be an entry barrier that ignores skills?", wrote a user.

This treatment is not so good, but what other public do in group with cobra and other Snake, they beat them and mostly threw them in fire.

I think what the best this lady can do, She done it. — Shubham Agarwal (@Shubham28323272) May 26, 2020

Another said, "We are giving COVID the same respect as this lady is giving to Cobra".

She just ensured that the cobra understands 'boundaries'. She cud handle it wt no fear, she cud hv easily killed it, but she didn't. Respect is mutual, else don't blame me when I act funnier to your acting funny (err.. that's wat she told the snake)..🙂 — pu_sa (@savi07298292) May 26, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage