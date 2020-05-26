Shocking video of granny dragging Cobra and throwing it away amuses netizens: What a gutsy lady

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
The viral video shows a grandmother dragging a cobra by its tail across the street before throwing the deadly snake to an open area. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the 26-seconds- long video with the caption, "Grandma that’s not the way to treat a cobra."

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2020 17:53 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 (VIDEO GRAB)

In what looks like a scene straight from Rohit Shetty's hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi, a video of a fearless old lady with a cobra has taken the internet by storm. The viral video shows a grandmother dragging a cobra by its tail across the street before throwing the deadly snake to an open area. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the 26-seconds- long video with the caption, "Grandma that’s not the way to treat a cobra."

The video has taken the netizens by sheer surprise. While some can't stop lauding the grandma's amazing guts, others felt that the cobra shouldn't be treated in that manner.

"She definitely knows what she is doing.Why dont you absorb such people into the wildlife protection mechanism- traditional handlers of snakes, bees, Bear etc. Why allow modern edu to be an entry barrier that ignores skills?", wrote a user.

Another said, "We are giving COVID the same respect as this lady is giving to Cobra".

