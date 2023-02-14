Viral video of Ganesh temple located 3000-ft above sea level wows netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : DHOLKAL GANESH TEMPLE Dholkal Ganesh temple

Although there are many famous Ganesha temples in India, a video of a small shrine situated on top of a hill in a dense forest has recently gained popularity on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by user 'aadi_thakur 750,' showcasing a live Ganesha Aarti at the 1,000-year-old shrine located on Dholkal hill in Chhattisgarh.

The Dholkal Ganesh temple, located at a height of 3000 feet above sea level, offers a spectacular view of the Bailadila mountain range's dense iron-rich forest. Since the Instagram user shared the video, it has garnered more than 2.2 million views and 460k likes.

Watch the viral video of Dholkal Ganesh temple here:

Commenters on the post shared mixed reactions, with some praising the video and others jokingly expressing their fear of standing on the small surface with water. Many users also dropped comments with folded hands and heart emojis.

"My clumsy legs would have slipped with all the water on that small surface," a user commented. "The pujari ji has too much guts ayooo if i was at his place my legs would shiver to even stand there...( God will take good care of him i guess)," another user added, "This place was discovered hundred of years ago. It's call Dholkal Ganesh. It can be reached after some 40 minutes hike," a third user wrote.

The Ganesha shrine, known as Dholkal Ganesh, was discovered several hundred years ago and is situated on a mountain range that has a 'dhol' shape. As per PTI, the idol is believed to have been crafted during the Nagvanshi dynasty in the 9th or 10th century. Reaching the shrine involves hiking for about 40 minutes through the forest route as there is no road available.

DON'T MISS:

Baby rescued from rubble 128 hours after Turkey earthquake adorably smiles in viral video. Watch

Valentine’s Day memes flood Twitter and they are just too relatable for singles to miss!

'MBA Chai Wala' Prafull Billore buys Mercedes worth Rs 90 lakh. See viral post

Read More Trending News