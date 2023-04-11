This pocket-sized Chihuahua is world's shortest living dog, sets Guinness World Record

Follow us on Image Source : GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS.COM Chihuahua Pearl, world's smallest living dog

Trending News: Guinness World Records (GWR) has recognized a two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl as the world’s shortest living dog. Pearl measures 3.59 inches in height and 5.0 inches in length. Pearl’s length is similar to a dollar bill and shorter than a popsicle stick. Pearl's height was measured three times at different intervals at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, where she was born. Each measurement was taken from the base of her front leg foot up to the top of the withers in a straight vertical line.

Pearl was introduced on the Lo Show Dei Record, an Italian TV show by its owner, Vanesa Semler. It was carried onto the stage by Ms. Semler, in an Easter egg-shaped seat, receiving thunderous applause. The dog's owner noted that Pearl has a calm temperament for a Chihuahua and was unfazed at being on stage in front of a huge live audience. However, she told the show's host, Gerry Scotti, that Pearl is a bit of a diva. Ms. Semeler added that the dog loves eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon and loves dressing up nicely.

Pearl is a relative of the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who sadly passed away in 2020 before Pearl was born. Pearl is the daughter of one of Milly’s identical sisters. Just like her ancestor Milly, Pearl weighed less than an ounce (28 g) at birth. Pearl weighs 553 g (1.22 lb) and is almost seven times shorter than Jyoti Amge, the world’s shortest woman living.

“We’re blessed to have her,” said Vanesa Semler, Pearl’s owner. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.” Despite now being over two years old, pocket-sized Pearl is still a child at heart, according to Vanesa. Vanesa has three other dogs, but they are all normal sizes. Pearl is the only small one.

