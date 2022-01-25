Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMUL 'Pardes mein Swades' says Amul's latest topical as Shah Rukh Khan's gesture for Egyptian fan wins internet

Days after Shah Rukh Khan sent signed pictures and a note for an Egyptian travel agent who helped an Indian professor only because she belonged to "SRK's country", Amul on Monday acknowledged the actor's star power in its latest topical titled "Pardes mein Swades". The topical features Khan standing in the balcony of his bungalow Mannat with a signed photograph facing the fan, who is in Egypt, in the backdrop of pyramids. "Pardes mein Swades ka effect," the topical tweeted by Amul read, hinting at the sweet story that unfolded as two Shah Rukh Khan fans connected.

On December 31, Ashwini Deshpande, a professor of Economics at Ashoka University, took to Twitter and shared how, when she faced problems transferring money to a travel agent in Egypt, the man agreed to make the booking himself because she was from the "country of SRK" and he trusted her.

"I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for Shah Rukh Khan. And he did! SRK is king," Deshpande's viral tweet read.

The tweet, which has so far clocked in more than 15,000 likes and 3,000 retweets was followed by an update when the professor and her husband finally met the agent and shared pictures with him.

Deshpande tagged Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and requested if the Egyptian fan can be sent a signed photograph for his daughter.

"My husband and I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!" her tweet on January 10 read.

On January 22, Deshpande revealed that the 56-year-old actor had taken note of the fan's gesture and not only sent him signed pictures but also a handwritten note.

"Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian, very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply, love Shah Rukh Khan," the note read.

Deshpande said the superstar also sent a signed picture for her daughter and thanked the actor's manager Pooja Dadlani for getting in touch.

"A very happy ending to this story," she wrote as Twitter users showered the actor with love for his gesture. Soon after the viral tweet, Amul paid a filmy tribute to the actor by invoking a reference to his films, "Pardes" and "Swades".

Khan has been absent from the big screen since his 2018 romantic drama "Zero". The actor is expected to return to the screen this year with "Pathan".