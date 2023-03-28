Netizens compare Jimmy Shergill to 'The Last Of Us' star Pedro Pascal, actor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netizens compare Jimmy Shergill to 'The Last Of Us' star Pedro Pascal

Trending News: Social media has been abuzz with comparisons between Bollywood and Hollywood stars, with fans constantly on the lookout for celebrity doppelgangers. Recently, a Twitter user by the name of Aryendra Khan shared a collage of Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill and Hollywood star Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in the popular shows ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Narcos’.

The user's mother had pointed out the resemblance between the two actors, leading to a flurry of reactions from netizens. "Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I'm kinda confused," said the tweet, which has received over 400 likes. Jimmy Sheirgill acknowledged the post by retweeting it and expressing his gratitude for the comparison to Pascal. "My regards to her," the 'A Wednesday' actor wrote.

However, the comments section was divided, with some people agreeing that the two actors looked similar, while others believed that Jimmy Shergill was a unique performer who could not be compared to anyone else. While some users thought that Jimmy Shergill looked like Pedro Pascal, others suggested that he resembled Barry Pepper, a Hollywood actor known for his role in Saving Private Ryan.

Some people even argued that Jimmy Shergill was a more talented actor than Pascal or any other Hollywood star, while others criticized the tendency to put white actors on a pedestal. "Jimmy is better," a user commented. "But Ive always thought he looks like Barry pepper from saving private Ryan..," another user wrote. A third person added, "Jimmy is so underrated actor like Abhay Deol."

Jimmy Shergill is a well-known Bollywood actor who has appeared in movies such as Mohabbatein and Tanu Weds Manu, while Pedro Pascal has gained popularity for his work in Hollywood productions such as The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984. Despite the comparisons, both actors have their own unique styles and qualities that set them apart from each other.

About ‘The Last of Us’:

In a post-apocalyptic world, a tough survivor named Joel (Perdo Pascal) is entrusted with the task of smuggling a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a restrictive quarantine zone. As they journey across the United States, they must rely on each other to survive in a world that has been destroyed by a pandemic. What begins as a simple job becomes an emotional and harrowing experience for both of them.

