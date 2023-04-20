'MBA Food Wali': Woman entrepreneur sets up food stall on scooter in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MBA Food Wali

Trending News: Despite completing an MBA in Human Resources, Fatima left her job and took a leap of faith by starting her own business. Not only did she break stereotypes by setting up a food stall on a two-wheeler, but she also serves delicious homemade food to her customers. Her stall, named 'MBA Food Wali', has become the talk of the town in Siliguri, West Bengal, inspiring others to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.

The 30-year-old completed her MBA course in Uttar Pradesh in 2011, where she resided. She relocated to Siliguri two years ago with her husband and currently resides in Matigara. Recently, she established a food stall on a scooter at Baghajatin Park in Siliguri, which operates from 7 pm to 10.30 pm daily.

Fatima prepares homemade food herself, including kheer, dahi valla, and golgappa chaat, and modifies her menu based on demand. She handles all aspects of the business alone, from cooking to selling. The cost of one plate of dahi valla is Rs 25, golgappa chaat is Rs 25, and kheer is Rs 20. She earns approximately Rs 500 per day.

Fatima's entrepreneurial spirit and determination have shown that education can be a tool for empowerment and success, and that one can achieve great things with hard work and dedication. As she sets an example for women and men alike, it is clear that Fatima's message goes beyond the food she serves. She believes that education is the key to unlocking opportunities, and that anyone can set up a business if they are empowered educationally.

Through her food stall, Fatima has not only provided a source of income for herself but also a source of inspiration for those around her. Her hard work and entrepreneurial spirit have helped her to break barriers and create a niche for herself in a male-dominated industry. She has proved that with education and determination, anyone can achieve success and make a mark in the world.

As Fatima continues to grow her business and inspire others, she sets an example for all of us to follow. Her story reminds us that we can all make a difference in our own unique ways, and that success is possible for anyone who is willing to work hard and chase their dreams.

