Man's unique way of asking woman to be his girlfriend with keyboard goes crazy viral

Trending News: Love is in the air, and it's always heartwarming to see people expressing their love in creative ways. Recently, a video of a man proposing to his girlfriend in a unique way has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man used a special keyboard to propose to a woman to be his girlfriend. The keyboard had the message "Be my girlfriend Sayang?" on it, along with the date of the proposal.

The video was shared on Twitter by @amymaymacc, and it quickly caught the attention of netizens worldwide. The post has been liked by over 280k people and has been retweeted over 40,000 times. The comments section was filled with praise for the man's creative proposal, with many people saying that it was the cutest thing they had ever seen.

The woman who was proposed to, @amymaymacc, couldn't stop gushing about the proposal. She wrote in the caption, "I’ll never shut up about this, he proposed me to be his girlfriend with a keyboard." It's clear that the proposal was a huge success, and it's something that the couple will always remember.

Take a look at the viral post below:

In the age of social media, people are coming up with new and creative ways to express their love. This proposal is a perfect example of that. The keyboard proposal was lowkey yet unique, and it managed to capture the hearts of people online.

Expressing one's feelings to the person they love is a special and memorable experience, and this proposal proves that it doesn't have to be grand or expensive. It's the thought that counts, and this man's creative proposal, which has gone viral with over 24 million views, proves this fact.

