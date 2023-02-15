Kili and Neema Paul dance to viral Tamil song Tum Tum. Watch reel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KILI_PAUL Kili and Neema Paul dance to Tum Tum

After captivating the online world for a while now, Kili Paul, the popular influencer from Tanzania, has returned with yet another delightful video. Thanks to his regular sharing of videos where he lip-syncs and dances to the latest Indian songs, this viral sensation has amassed a massive following of fans in India.

In his latest Instagram reel, Kili dons his customary Masaai attire and is joined by his sister Neema Paul as they dance to the catchy Tamil track ‘Tum Tum’. The infectious Tamil track ‘Tum Tum’, sung by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, and composed by S. Thaman with lyrics by Roshini, has gone viral on social media.

The video features the two siblings synchronizing their moves to the beats of the song while also miming the lyrics. Their charming dance routine has caught the attention of many, with the video racking up thousands of views and leaving viewers wanting more. Originally posted on February 5, the video has since garnered 1.5 million views, along with numerous likes and comments.

Watch the viral video of Kili and Neema Paul dancing viral Tamil song Tum Tum here:

A user commented saying, “Beautiful movements for and the most trending Tamil song. Love your dance." Another user wrote, "So gracefully you dance. Nice to see your dance for other languages too". A third person wrote, "So cute. Happy to see you dancing to a Tamil song." A fourth user expressed, "So sweet, Killi Paul and Neema."

Kili Paul rose to fame when his video, in which he lip-synced to the Shershah song "Raataan Lambiyan" with his sister Neema Paul, went viral and even garnered responses from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Read More Trending News