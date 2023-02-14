Kerala man's chickens lay eggs with green yolks, experts unravel mystery

Follow us on Chickens eggs with green yolks found in Kerala

Experts from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have determined that the green colour in the yolks of eggs laid by hens on a farm in Kerala's Malappuram was most likely caused by their feed or a naturally-occurring plant they consumed.

The discovery was made after the farm's owner, AK Shihabudheen, posted pictures and videos of the unusual eggs on Facebook, which gained widespread attention.

The experts visited the farm and collected samples for analysis.

Image Source : FACEBOOK/ADICTOSALCAMPOEggs with green yolks

According to Dr S Sankaralingam, an assistant professor in the Poultry Science Department, the green colour in the yolks of the eggs was not caused by any genetic abnormality.

The hens were provided with feed from the university, which resulted in the eggs changing from green to yellow within two weeks.

Image Source : FACEBOOK/NABA KISHORE DASHChicken farmer AK Shihabudheen

The source of the feed causing the green colour was not identified. Dr Sankaralingam stated that it must be "fat soluble," as researchers found the green pigment in the hens' fat deposits, according to a report by The News Minute.

The farm owner had claimed that he had not given the hens anything special, but the professor explained that natural herbs, such as sida cordifolia, could have caused the green colouration.

DON'T MISS:

Baby rescued from rubble 128 hours after Turkey earthquake adorably smiles in viral video. Watch

Valentine’s Day memes flood Twitter and they are just too relatable for singles to miss!

'MBA Chai Wala' Prafull Billore buys Mercedes worth Rs 90 lakh. See viral post

Read More Trending News