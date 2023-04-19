Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Indian wedding invitation goes viral over hilarious typo, asks guests not to attend

Proofreading is key! One Indian family's extravagant wedding invitation went viral for all the wrong reasons. A simple typo turned a loving invitation into a baffling request not to attend.

Updated on: April 19, 2023 19:22 IST
Trending News: In today's digital age, the trend of sending wedding invitations through traditional means still exists, especially in India. Recently, a family went all out with their wedding invitation, but unfortunately, the lack of spell check left their guests utterly bewildered.

The invitation card was designed to convey a poetic message that read, "Bhej raha hoon sneh, nimantran priyavar tujhe bulane ko. Hey manas ke rajhans tum bhul jana aane ko." Translated into English, it meant "I am sending this invitation with love, please come to the wedding," but there was one critical detail missing. The studio that had printed out the card had forgotten to include the word "no" in the poem. The missing word changed the entire meaning of the message, leaving the recipients confused.

The post's caption reads: "A wedding invitation card has arrived, and I can’t decide whether I should go or not.” When the image of the wedding invite was posted online, it quickly went viral, with people expressing their opinions about the bizarre message. Many thought that the family wanted nobody at the wedding, which caused an uproar among social media users.

The post garnered over 4.8 thousand reactions and 138 comments, with people from all over the world chiming in. Despite the confusion and uproar, the family didn't take the criticism to heart and took the matter in good humour.

