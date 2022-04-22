IAS couple Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande weds in 'presence' of BR Ambedkar, see viral pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM IAS Tina Dabi's viral wedding pics from jaipur

Highlights A framed photo of BR Ambedkar is kept as Tina and Pradeep wed in a hotel in Jaipur

Tina wears a white saree with a golden border and has flowers tied in her hair bun

Tina met Pradeep last year when both were tasked with ensuring supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic

Tina Dabi, the first SC woman topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015, tied the nuptial knot with senior IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur on Wednesday. Images from Tina and Pradeep's marriage are out on social media and fans are loving the glimpses from their marital union.

The wedding ceremony was held at a 5-star hotel in Jaipur while the reception will be held on April 22. Only family members and selected guests were present during the wedding ceremony. Many top politicians, senior bureaucrats and VVIPs were also invited to the high-profile wedding in Jaipur.

One of the images from the wedding shows the bride and groom dressed in white traditional clothes as the guests shower them with rose petals. They have exchanged the wedding garlands as per the picture and look blissed out gazing into each other's eyes. Tina wears a white saree with a golden border and has flowers tied in her hair bun.

We can also see that a framed photo of BR Ambedkar is also kept as the couple wed.

Tina is currently serving as joint secretary in the finance department of Rajasthan while Pradeep is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan. Tina met Pradeep last year when both were tasked with ensuring supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tina and Pradeep tied the knot according to the Marathi-Rajasthani customs. Pradeep hails from Marathi background while Tina's mother is a Marathi and father a Rajasthani. Hence, there was a mix of Marathi and Rajasthani traditions in the wedding rituals, said sources. Tina was earlier married to Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir. However, the couple divorced last year in a family court in Jaipur.

