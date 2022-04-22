Boycott Malabar Gold trends as Kareena Kapoor Khan appears without 'Bindi' in Akshaya Tritiya commercial

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MADANTANAJISAW1 Kareena Kapoor Khan is the face of Malabar Gold's Akshay Tritya special ad.

We all witnessed the power of social media when Akshay Kumar issued a public apology after Twitterati slammed him for being associated with a pan masala brand. On Friday, another such incident happened when actress Kareena Kapoor Khan fell prey to internet trolling after Malabar Gold released their Akshay Tritya's special commercial featuring Bollywood actress. Kareena who joined the jewelry brand for their festive special collection garnered backlash over not wearing a Bindi on her forehead.

In the advertisement for Akshaya Tritiya, Kareena is seen wearing an embellished pink lehnga, paired with an elaborate diamond neckpiece, huge earrings, and a maang tika. But what caught everyone's attention was the absence of Bindi on Kareena's forehead. Netizens slammed the brand for promoting a Hindu festival without a proper depiction of Hindu married women. They argued for roping in a 'muslim married woman' for the launch the Hindu festival ad. This has created a rage on social media platforms with several hashtags such as #BoycottMalabarGold, #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan and #NoBindiNoBusiness becoming top trends.

One of the users wrote, "The latest advt by MalabarGold is another example of disregard to Hindu festival. Wearing Bindi is imp.part of traditional Indian woman dressing..Mocking Hindu traditions and expecting Hindus to spend their money for them. Not anymore."

Another said, "So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya ! Do they care about Hindu culture?"

Check out netizens' reactions to the ad below:

Last year in October, jewelry brand Tanishq had also faced massive backlash from netizens as they claimed that the brand was promoting love jihad in its advertisement. However, later it withdrew the advertisement.

