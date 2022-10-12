Heartwarming! American rapper Nelly gives his jacket to disabled fan, see viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DENNYHAMLIN American rapper Nelly gives own jacket to disabled fan

Celebrities making thoughtful gestures for their fans is nothing new. In the past, several videos have surfaced in which we have seen celebrities making their fans happy. In a similar incident, a video is going viral on Instagram which shows the American rapper Nelly gifting his own jacket to a disabled fan. The video has taken the internet by storm, with netizens gushing over the rapper's kind act.

Recently, after his performance at a NASCAR Cup Series event, American rapper Nelly met a specially-abled fan. The footage captured on camera showed a wholesome moment between the specially-abled boy and Nelly. The young man complimented Nelly's vest during their candid conversation, and the rapper immediately pulled out his jacket to give it to him.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens rushed to the comment section to hail the rapper for his kind gesture. One user wrote, "This made me cry and i even heard that young man say 'i love you' in a full sentence. @Nelly_Mo you are so cool man, this brings me joy and happiness." Another user wrote, "I've always been a Nelly fan and this made me appreciate him even more. His love in this video needs to resonate to everyone. Hats off to you @Nell_mo Class act right there." A third user commented, "That is sweet. Our world needs more of this. People just being kind to others. @dennyhamlin ty for sharing this. It brightened my Monday." A user also wrote, "This is honestly why I love being around this community because it is nothing but love and support for every! That is awesome."

While the rapper's generous act won over many hearts, it also serves as a reminder that everyone around us just craves some love and kindness, and that even a small gesture of kindness can make the world a better place to live.

