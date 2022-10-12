VIRAL VIDEO | Pushpa bug bites New York Mayor Eric Adams, watch him perform Allu Arjun's iconic step

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UICAPTURES New York Mayor doing Pushpa step

VIRAL VIDEO: The entire world has been bitten by the 'Pushpa: The Rise' bug as now New York City's mayor performed actor's iconic hand gesture from the film. New York's Mayor Eric Adams was seen doing the hand gesture during an event organised by the Telugu community in the city where he interacted with the people and also celebrated the festival of Batukamma with them.

A clip shared by a fan account on Twitter, Mayor was seen performing the iconic hand gesture with two more guests.

The fan account wrote, "Thank you @NYCMayor for Showing Your Love towards Our Indian Film #Pushpa ai, ! Special Thanks and Congratulations to our @anusuyakhasba gaaru and #mangli for making the event grand Successful Video By : @NYCMayorsOffice @alluarjun ac #Anasuya ac #AlluArjun @PushpaMovie"

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' became a phenomenon upon its release. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Faahad Faasil. The second installment has gone on floors.

Talking about Pushpa 2, in good news for 'Pushparaj' fans, Allu Arjun is all set to hit the floors from the middle of October to reprise his role from 'Pushpa - The Rise'. Last month, the makers had conducted the muhurat puja for 'Pushpa - The Rule', which is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster.

The muhurat was attended by the director, Sukumar. Allu Arjun, who was travelling at the time, could not make it to the event.

Ever since 'Pushpa - The Rise' hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike.

Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic.

