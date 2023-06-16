Giant predator bird flies while carrying shark-like fish mid-air over beach. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Giant bird flies while carrying shark-like fish

Trending News: Social media never fails to surprise us with its bizarre discoveries. One such captivating video resurfaced recently, featuring a predatory bird gripping a sizable fish in its talons as it soared above a beach. The fish, despite being airborne, continued to wriggle in the clutches of the bird, showcasing a captivating struggle for survival. This incredible footage was filmed in 2020 by Ashley White, who was staying on the 17th floor of a building in Tennessee, United States. The video originally made its way to the Twitter account of Tracking Sharks, as reported by CBS News.

Once again, this viral video has sparked renewed interest among social media users, triggering a wave of speculation and awe. The viral video has garnered over 5.4 million views and 34k likes. Debates have emerged regarding the identity of the bird, with users questioning whether it's an eagle carrying a baby shark or a condor. One user commented, "Holy hell - Amazing and terrifying at the same time," while another exclaimed, "Omg. The most amazing thing I have seen this week."

It's worth noting that shortly after the video first emerged three years ago, experts clarified that the bird in question was actually an osprey, also known as a sea hawk, gripping a large Spanish mackerel in its powerful claws. Spanish mackerels are commonly found in the region, providing a potential explanation for this extraordinary scene.

