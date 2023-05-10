"Female can't do stand up": Comedian gets trolled for mocking her father on stage | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMARATAARORA_ Namarata Arora gets slammed on Twitter for making fun of her father

In stand-up comedy, a comedian presents a live show in front of an audience, usually in a comedy club or theatre. The comic tells a succession of amusing jokes, tales, and observations, frequently drawing on their own life or making societal commentary. Comedy performers frequently interact with the audience and react to their reactions in stand-up comedy, which is recognised for being spontaneous and participatory.

The art of stand-up comedy is alive and diversified, with a vast variety of methods and styles. While some comedians stick to clean, kid-friendly humour, others explore edgier or more controversial subjects. While others are inclined towards darker jokes and ones that are only suitable for adults.

But what if a stand-up comic makes a joke about his/her father in an offensive manner? Netizens were outraged when stand-up comedian Namrata Arora allegedly made a crude joke about her father, during the show. 'Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj' posted a short video on Twitter, but The original footage is of the female stand-up comic 'Namrata Arora', performing her stand-up "Mere Papa Aur Sabke Bachche."

In the brief excerpt from the 10-minute video, Deepika stated, "I am feeling sad for her dad." In the video, Namrata is heard making derogatory comments about her tattoo, "Papa ki Pari." She continues by describing how her father would cover her damp garments with a towel to hide them from onlookers. The now-viral video is receiving a lot of harsh criticism online.

"This is so pathetic, i also pity the people laughing on these lame jokes. Paying to hear her speak is the worst thing that can happen to someone. She should be tagged on twitter and banned from these comedy shows." is what one user said. Another netizen stated, "Why feel sad about her dad!? For all you know her dad may be laughing over her joke ! Her thoughts & conduct are reflective of her upbringing." One more user commented, "It’s not even funny. Can you show me a single funny female stand up comedian.I will show you horse with the wings."

