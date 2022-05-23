Elon Musk has a secret Instagram account, REVEALS Tesla CEO during fun banter with Pune techie

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Elon Musk may not wish to launch Tesla in India owing to high customs duty but he is fond of replying regularly to Pranay Pathole, a Pune-based Indian working as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Twitter. On Monday, Musk announced that he is no longer running Pathole's Twitter account.

Pathole, who has 1.6 million followers on Twitter, wrote, "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES."

Revealing about his secret Instagram account and responding to Pathole, Musk said "Haha I don't even have a burner twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."

Here's how the netizens reacted

Reading the conversation, many people thought that the tweet has been done by Elon musk, himself. "This is definitely Elon," wrote a user. Another said, "TIL @elonmusk is so sharp he has never forgotten to switch accounts like literally everyone else running two accounts always eventually does. Legendary." A third comment read, "I mean it takes 0 seconds to switch accounts. That's just a fact."

Meanwhile, Musk and Pathole are friends on Twitter and the Tesla CEO hardly misses replying to his tweets. In 2018, Musk for the first time replied to Pathole and since then, their exchange of words continues. They now talk back and forth through Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter. Pathole's GitHub profile describes him as a machine learning (ML) engineer and "Nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter." He aspires to meet Musk and get an opportunity to work with him.