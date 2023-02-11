E-rickshaw driver finds Rs 25 lakh cash, hands it to police. Gets honoured in return

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DCPRURALGZB E-rickshaw driver returns Rs 25 lakh cash to police

An e-rickshaw driver named Aas Mohammad proved his 'imaandaari' when he turned over to the police an unattended bag he found which contained Rs 25 lakh cash. The incident occurred on Tuesday as Mohammad was transporting passengers in the Modinagar area of Ghaziabad.

Despite trying to find the rightful owner of the bag, he was unable to do so and chose to hand it over to the authorities at the Modinagar police station. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain 50 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes, amounting to a total of Rs 25 lakh.

The DCP was so impressed with the driver's honesty that he awarded him with a certificate of appreciation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Commissionerate Ghaziabad detailed the event in a tweet and wrote, "DCP Rural honoured the e-rickshaw driver who demonstrated honesty by turning in a bag filled with money found on the side of the road to the police." The tweet featured two photos of Mohammad, one with the certificate of appreciation and another with a bouquet of flowers.

The actions of the e-rickshaw driver were highly praised by netizens, who applauded him for his integrity. One user expressed gratitude towards the police and commented, "Very commendable and it is even more commendable for you to honor this person."

Last year, a similar incident came to light where an auto driver received recognition for his honesty after returning a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash that was accidentally left in his vehicle.

