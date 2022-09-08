Dhanush, Shruti Haasan's 3 runs housefull after re-release, viral videos show fans dancing in theatres | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DP_KARTHIK, @ITZDFC Dhanush, Shruti Haasan's movie 3 was first released on March 30, 2012

Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's movie 3 was re-released in theatres in the Telugu language today (Thursday) on the occasion of Dhanush's father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja’s birthday. There's no denying the fact that Dhanush enjoys a massive fan following in South states but you will be shocked that his 2012 film 3 is running housefull in Hyderabad cinema halls even after 10 years of its release. Several videos and pictures from the theatres are being circulated on social media which prove people's love for him and his films.

Watch the videos from different locations below:

The film marked the directorial debut of Dhanush's ex-wife and superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. But what gained popularity was its track Why This Kolaveri Di. The song became a massive hit. Even in the first week of its release, the Telugu version of the film struggled. But seems like, the re-release of the film has changed its fate.

Film trade analyst, Vamsi Kaka shared, "#3Movie creates history as majority of the Theaters today reported Housefull across the Telugu states. Not an ordinary feat!!!!"

According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, "In a Major shock to almost everyone in the Trade,@dhanushkraja & @shrutihaasan’s #3Movie is reporting Housefuls at severe places today for its Re-release this Morning in AP & TS! Even the remaining shows bookings are Good for Today."

Also read: KRK gets death threats: 'Don't want him to die like SSR,' says son seeking help from Abhishek Bachchan

For the unversed, apart from Dhanush and Shruti Haasan movie 3 also starred Sivakarthikeyan. It was first released on March 30, 2012.

Also read: Ramchandra Manjhi, Bhojpuri folk dance exponent dies: Pankaj Tripathi, CM Nitish Kumar & others pay tribute

Read More Trending News