Anand Mahindra wants to attend a match at new football stadium in Ladakh, shares breathtaking pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anand Mahindra shares pics of new football stadium

Trending News: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for his intriguing social media posts that offer inspiring and witty insights, as well as essential life lessons to his 10.5 million Twitter followers. Recently, the industrialist shared some astonishing photos of a new football stadium in Ladakh, the highest-altitude football stadium in India and one of the top 10 in the world. The open synthetic track and Astro-turf stadium, situated at an altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level, has a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Mahindra expressed his desire to attend a football match at the newly built stadium in one of his tweets. The business tycoon retweeted the breathtaking photos from another account and wrote, "That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future, I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV!"

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s post here:

Since the tweet, the photos have received more than 4,100 likes, over 300 retweets, and hundreds of comments. Netizens were astonished to see the spectacular view of the stadium surrounded by snow-capped mountains in Ladakh. One user remarked that Ladakh would stand out as a football frenzy fans' unique destination and inspire champions. Another commented on the breathtaking view and how incredible it would be to watch a football match live in the beautiful stadium.

"Plz bring back Mahindra United...... And invest in this beautiful game," a user commented. Another added, "While the stadium is laudable, it’s unlikely that we will have many national level teams playing here. The players would require to be acclimatise at least for 3 days & even after that not everyone of them would be able to perform at their optimal levels."

The synthetic track and football turf were built as part of the Indian government's Khelo India program, which aims to promote sports culture in the country. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that such infrastructure would generate excellent prospects in the sports, tourism, and employment sectors. The estimated cost of constructing the stadium was Rs 10.68 crore.

As the IPL season continues, Anand Mahindra's tweet about the new football stadium in Ladakh has caught the attention of many sports enthusiasts. While cricket is the most popular sport in India, the photos of the new football stadium have sparked discussions about football's need for more support to become just as popular.

Read More Trending News