Ahead of 'Adipurush mega teaser reveal' Twitter goes into meltdown, fans can't wait for Prabhas' film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANOFNTR9977,SAMPATHRAJ23 Adipurush teaser to release today

Adipurush: Finally the wait for Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's fans is over as the makers will be releasing the first teaser of Adipurush. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022, the makers unveil the video will on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas, Kriti along with the director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar. Ahead of the big release, fans have been sharing their excitement on social media.

'Adipurush mega teaser release' has become of the top trends on the micro-blogging site with netizens tweeting about their anticipation, funny memes and jokes about how impatient they are and much more. As reports of Adipurush trailer leaked surfaced on the Internet, netizens also urged all to not spoil the experience for fans. Take a look at the excitement for Adipurush on social media:

The film is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film.

Prabhas will play Ram in the movie and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan. Adipurush being the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

