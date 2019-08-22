Sacred Games Meme Fest: Parle-G, Netflix and Swiggy's banter leave Twitterati amused

Parle-G, Netflix and Swiggy's banter leave Twitterati amused

Sacred Games 2 is one of the trending topics on the internet. Since the day it was launched on Netflix, people went gaga and their curiosity can be seen in the meme fest on social media. Season 2 of Sacred Games triggered meme fest soon after its launch on 15 August. The season 2 of Netflix crime thriller, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddqui and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

One of the scenes of season 2 which has created waves online through its memes features Jatin Sharma who plays Bunty in the show. In the scene, Bunty, talking to Ganesh Gaitonde over the phone, says: "Yaha Parle-G khaana pad raha hai kaali chai mein dubokar (We've been reduced to eating Parle-G with black tea)."

This hilarious one line triggered a number of memes, especially the ''month-end'' jokes. Now, Parle-G itself took note of it and joined the meme fest. The company tweeted a post referring to Bunty's dialogue. ''Parle-G is proud to be part of every artist's initial struggle. #SacredBiscuit for every genius. #SacredGames,'' they wrote.

Well, Netflix's social media handle, which has already won a lot of appreciation for its witty post, soon replied. ''Season 1: 0 mentions of Parle-G. 0 hit songs written by Bunty. Season 2: 1 mention of Parle-G. Bunty becomes a world-famous producer, casino owner and lyricist. Coincidence? We think not,'' the OTT platform responded.

Their banter was joined by food delivery platform Swiggy, which offered to send chai to go with the biscuits. ''It's the end of the month. Please send Kaali chai,'' replied Netflix.

The banter left internet amused who in no time started appreciating the social media team behind the Twitter handle.