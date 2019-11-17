Ranu Mondal gets trolled for her makeover look

Image Source : TWITTER Twiterrati troll Ranu Mondal for her new makeover

Ranu Mondal rose to instant fame after a video in which she was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' went viral. Ranu Mondal used to sing at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal but after the viral video, life changed for her. She was seen making appearances on various TV reality shows and even bagged a song with Himesh Reshammiya in his film 'Happy Hardy and Heer'. Ranu Mondal's 'Teri Meri Kahani' song with Himesh also became an instant hit. Everything and anything about Ranu Mondal attracted people’s attention and it soon became news.

Now her 'makeover' look from a recent event has been attracting eyeballs. Ranu Mondal who was always seen in her simple modest saree look wore a lehenga and makeup. Soon after Ranu Mondal's latest pictures made their way to the internet, Ranu was at the receiving end of brutal trolling from the Twitterati. Have a look:

The Nun 2 coming soon at theatres near you.#RanuMandal as Nun pic.twitter.com/nZsdG3IOAk — Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) November 16, 2019

Joker 2.0 is coming guys....Excitation level is damn high😍 pic.twitter.com/hktJsV8zOb — Ahnied kolim (@kolim_official) November 17, 2019

Pic 2: Clicked by Oppo/Vivo pic.twitter.com/SHHTjjZA61 — Ameen✨ (@helloitsameen) November 16, 2019

Everyone when they see Ranu Mandal's make-up artist taking lakhs for doing a makeup like this



They be like : pic.twitter.com/5HbEaygDfW — Vineet 'Ashwathama' Anand (@10dulkar_bhakt) November 17, 2019

It should not be troll... everyone should see her singing talent...#RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/k88Ff6pLr9 — Juhi Rajput (@Juhi_rajput98) November 17, 2019

While some trolled Ranu, there were others who defended her choice and slammed trolls for their nasty comments against the singer.

True. joblessness has increased. — Naziya Dusgikar | نازیہ (@NaziyaRDusgikar) November 16, 2019

Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 16, 2019

The picture on the left is a female beggar, who had a decent voice. Then the internet happened and most Indians freaked out.

The picture on the right is the biggest slap on those Indians face (majority) who are obsessed with white skin.

Hypocrisy, I guess not.#RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/QQVHjedssv — IamNihal (@NihalChoure3) November 17, 2019

Ranu Mondal’s second song with Himesh Reshammiya was released just a couple of days back. The song is a recreated version of Himesh’s superhit ‘Aashiqui me Teri’ from Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor starrer 36 China Town.