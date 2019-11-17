Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
Ranu Mondal gets trolled for her makeover look

Ranu Mondal was at the receiving end of brutal trolling after her new makeover pictures went viral on the internet.

New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2019 13:00 IST
Ranu Mondal rose to instant fame after a video in which she was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' went viral. Ranu Mondal used to sing at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal but after the viral video, life changed for her. She was seen making appearances on various TV reality shows and even bagged a song with Himesh Reshammiya in his film 'Happy Hardy and Heer'. Ranu Mondal's 'Teri Meri Kahani' song with Himesh also became an instant hit. Everything and anything about Ranu Mondal attracted people’s attention and it soon became news.

Now her 'makeover' look from a recent event has been attracting eyeballs. Ranu Mondal who was always seen in her simple modest saree look wore a lehenga and makeup.  Soon after Ranu Mondal's latest pictures made their way to the internet, Ranu was at the receiving end of brutal trolling from the Twitterati. Have a look:

While some trolled Ranu, there were others who defended her choice and slammed trolls for their nasty comments against the singer.

Ranu Mondal’s second song with Himesh Reshammiya was released just a couple of days back. The song is a recreated version of Himesh’s superhit ‘Aashiqui me Teri’ from Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor starrer 36 China Town.

