29GoldenYearsOfSRK: Shah Rukh Khan fans trend 'Pathan' on Twitter, say 'can't wait for it'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AK0FFICIAL Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday completed 29 years in the film industry. His debut film Deewana, released today and fans have been showering the actor with immense love and adoration on social media. Hashtag '29 Golden Years Of SRK' is one of the top trends on Twitter along with 'Pathan' and 'Shah Rukh Khan'. Ardent fans of the actor have taken to Twitter to share their excitement of SRK's upcoming film saying they can't wait for the release.

From posting throwback videos of his earlier interviews to sharing pictures and behind-the-scenes shots of the actor from his previous films, SRK fans are taking the Internet by storm. They cannot wait to get an update about his upcoming films, especially Pathan. "Once a Badshah Always a Badshah, I agree his films couldn’t do well after HNY but I strongly feel a new era will begin with #Pathan,it all about one good film,Just one good choice and things will surely change,my best wishes to @iamsrk for his future projects," wrote a user.

Another said, "Boss SRK getting back to work after a long sabbatical. We are waiting King Khan #ShahRukhKhan #29GoldenYearsOfSRK | #Pathan."

"Journey of a middle class boy to become d biggest movie star in the world,truly inspiring for the youth like us.. Honestly this much of dedication and hardwork have made SRK to this feet..I will forever remain your fan @iamsrk .Hope #Pathan will be monster hit," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, as the superstar completed nearly three decades in the industry, he expressed how overwhelmed he is with the love of the fans and also promised them to give something in return.

Related: 29 Years of Deewana: Shah Rukh Khan feels loved as he completes nearly three decades in Bollywood

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved."

In the 1992 film Deewana, SRK played the role of Raja Sahai opposite actress Divya Bharti who played Kajal. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Mohnish Behl, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil and others.

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Pathan will mark his return to the big screen after three years.