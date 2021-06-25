29 Years of Deewana: Shah Rukh Khan feels loved as he completes nearly three decades in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN__FC Shah Rukh Khan's debut film Deewana completes 29 years

Now the most successful actor in Bollywood, Shah Rukh khan started his acting journey from Television. He made his big Bollywood debut with the film Deewana and won many hearts. The film was much loved by the fans who accepted SRK with open arms. Even after 29 years of his debut film, SRK continues to enjoy a crazy fanbase and love, courtesy of his charming personality and power-packed screen presence. As the superstar completed nearly three decades in the industry, he expressed how overwhelmed he is with the love of the fans and also promised them to give something in return.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved."

In the 1992 film Deewana, SRK played the role of Raja Sahai opposite actress Divya Bharti who played Kajal. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Mohnish Behl, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil and others. When Deewana fell into SRK's lap, he did not have dates for the film as he was already shooting for four other films. Producer Guddu Dhanoa tells Pinkvilla, "I got the shock of my life when he said he doesn’t have dates. He had some 4 films in his kitty and was already a star before the release of Deewana."

He adds, "I asked him to just hear the script once first and then proceed to the dates. He heard it and loved it. Luckily, a 35-day schedule of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was cancelled and, in that span, he completed shooting for Deewana. The film that he didn’t have dates for, ended up being his acting debut. Such is destiny."

Guddu also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was paid Rs 1.50 lakh for Deewana.

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After the Covid lockdown, the actor has now returned to the shoot of his upcoming film Pathan. Taking to his social media, Shah Rukh recently dropped a monochrome picture, showing off his beard and long hair. Well, there is no denying that the superstar doesn't need to do much to leave fans to go weak in the knees.

He captioned the post saying, "They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all."

Talking about Pathan, the film is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release. Taran Adarsh had revealed, "#Pathan - which marks #SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan, 'Pathan' is also hyped up as it will feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan.