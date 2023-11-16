Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
Telangana: Actor-turned-politician Vijayshanti quits BJP, likely to join Congress ahead of Assembly election

Vijayshanti joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020, however, she wasn't actively participating in BJP programs. Polling in Telangana will take place on November 30 and counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

Updated on: November 16, 2023
Actor-turned-politician Vijayshanti, has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is likely to join the Congress ahead of Assembly election in the state.

Vijayshanti may join the 'Grand Old Party' on November 17 in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

She was not actively participating in BJP’s programmes in recent times.

The actor-turned-politician began her political career in 2009 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha seat on BRS (then TRS) ticket.

Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency. She joined BJP in 2020.

With inputs from PTI

