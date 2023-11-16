Telangana: Actor-turned-politician Vijayshanti quits BJP, likely to join Congress ahead of Assembly election

Follow us on Image Source : @VIJAYASHANTHI_M Actor-turned-politician Vijayshanti quits BJP

Actor-turned-politician Vijayshanti, has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is likely to join the Congress ahead of Assembly election in the state.

Vijayshanti may join the 'Grand Old Party' on November 17 in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

She was not actively participating in BJP’s programmes in recent times.

The actor-turned-politician began her political career in 2009 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha seat on BRS (then TRS) ticket.

Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency. She joined BJP in 2020.

With inputs from PTI

