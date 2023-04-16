Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Telangana: Couple, their 7-year-old child killed after fire engulfs residential building in Kushaiguda area

Hyderabad fire: In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including a 7-year-old child, died and four others sustained the injury after a fire engulfed a residential complex in Hyderabad on Sunday. According to police, the fire broke out at around 4 am at a timber depot and spread to the adjoining three-storey building in Kushaiguda area.

The deceased were identified as Naresh (37), his 32-year-old wife, and their son aged around seven. Smoke and the blaze spread to the second floor of the building, where a couple and their son were sleeping in one of the flats.

They died due to asphyxiation and burns, police said, adding that four other occupants of the building suffered minor injuries while some of them managed to escape from the premises as the fire engulfed the building.

A short-circuit led to the fire

Based on a preliminary investigation, the official said a short-circuit at the timber depot caused the fire and later a gas cylinder also exploded following the blaze.

It should be mentioned here that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia (Rs 2 lakh each) to the kin of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)