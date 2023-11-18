Telangana Assembly elections: Amit Shah to release BJP's poll manifesto in Hyderabad today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Telangana Assembly Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP's manifesto for the Telangana assembly elections today (November 18) during his visit to the state to attend election rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal.

"Amit Shah will release the manifesto at 10 AM before leaving for the rallies," party sources said.

The BJP is anticipated to intensify its campaign for the November 30 polls, with the participation of several union ministers in upcoming rallies. Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said the state unit had requested the national leadership to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address four rallies in the state in the run-up to the polls and is awaiting the response.

Congress Telangana

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday released the Congress party's manifesto which includes six guarantees and various declarations for Telangana, including Rs 4,000 old age pension and LPG at Rs 500.

The 42-page manifesto, 'Abhaya Hastham', includes the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity for all households, if the party comes to power in the state after the November 30 polls.

The party also promised to scrap Dharani, an integrated land administration portal and replace it with a new revenue system.

The manifesto also promised that a judicial inquiry will be conducted by a sitting high court judge into all irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Telangana Assembly Elections date

Telangana Legislative Assembly, 119 members, will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.