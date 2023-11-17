Telangana Assembly elections: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to launch party's poll manifesto today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Telangana Assembly Elections: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will release the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections at Gandhi Bhavan today (November 17). The manifesto is anticipated to feature numerous schemes, in addition to the six guarantees previously declared by the party.

Congress in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Manifesto Committee Chairman D Sridhar Babu will be present.

Kharge will launch the party’s manifesto before participating in a rally in Malkajgiri.

Here are six guarantees already announced by Congress

Mahalakshmi scheme: Women will get 2,500 every month, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and free bus travel on RTC buses. Rythu Bharosa scheme: Farmers and lease holders will get Rs 15,000 while farm labourers will get Rs 12,000 per year. A bonus of Rs 500 per quintal will be given on paddy. Grih Jyoti scheme: 200-unit electricity will be provided free. Indira Amma Indloo scheme: Free land and aid of Rs 5 lakh will be given for the construction of houses. Yuva Vikasam: Students will be given assistance of Rs 5 lakh and International Schools will be opened in every district of Telangana. Cheyutha scheme: Senior citizens will be given a pension of Rs 4,000 and under Rajya Arogyashri, they will be provided health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh.

Telangana Assembly Elections date

Telangana Legislative Assembly, 119 members, will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

