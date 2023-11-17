Telangana Assembly polls: Actor-politician Vijayashanthi rejoins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : X/VIJAYASHANTHI Congress leader Vijayashanthi

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections slated this month, former MP and actor Vijayashanthi who quit the BJP, rejoined Congress on Friday (November 17) in presence of party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge offered her a tricolour scarf and formally invited her to join the party.

The former BRS MP, who left Congress and joined the BJP in 2020, was not seen active in the BJP’s programmes in the run up to the Assembly elections.

The actor-turned-politician began her political career in 2009 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha seat on BRS (then TRS) ticket.

Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency. She returned to Congress today with days to go for the Assembly elections.

Voting for the single-phased Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)