Samsung Galaxy M10s Review: Your first step to the world of AMOLED

Samsung Galaxy M10s is priced at Rs. 8,499

Samsung India has recently launched the budget-oriented Samsung Galaxy M10s smart-phone. The key highlights of the smartphone include a dual-camera setup on the back, a Super AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery and more. At a price of Rs. 8,499, the device does bring a lot to the table. But how does it turn out in real life? Let’s find out in our full review.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Review: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10s features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560x720 pixels. The device is powered by the Exynos 7884B processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It packs in 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

It also features a fingerprint scanner at the back.

In terms of the optics, the Samsung Galaxy M10s sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Review: Display and Design

The Galaxy M10s is one of the cheapest smartphones to offer a Super AMOLED display. Even though the resolution is not fullHD, the experience is much better than the smartphones in the same segment. The AMOLED panel is able to offer punchier colours and deeper blacks.

The waterdrop style notch brings a modern touch.

As for the design, the Samsung Galaxy M10s is not that attractive as it features a plain plastic back design. However, that helps the smartphone to lose some weight. It is one of the lightest smartphones in the price segment. Upfront, it features a waterdrop style notch and an almost bezel-less design. Overall, the phone looks quite good from the front, but the back is just decent.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Review: Performance, Software and UI

Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmark scores

Samsung has grown a long way when it comes to providing decent performance on a budget-oriented smartphone. While the Samsung Galaxy M10s comes nowhere close to the Redmi Note 8, it does run quite smoothly while performing day-to-day tasks like juggling between apps, making phone calls and scrolling through social media. However, you will start to notice lag and hiccups when trying to play high-end games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. These games are playable with low to medium settings, but high settings can make it lag.

OneUI performs much better now.

Samsung Galaxy M10s runs on Android 9 Pie-based OneUI operating system. The software plays a major role here in providing a smooth experience. As far as the bloatware is concerned, it does come with apps like Like, ShareChat, Helo and more.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Review: Camera

Samsung has provided a dual-camera setup on the Galaxy M10s. Unlike other dual-camera phones, this one gets an ultrawide lens on the back, which comes handy from time to time. Considering the price of the smartphone, it does click decent pictures with a good amount of detail. By default, the front camera has a Beauty Mode turned on, which we highly recommend turning off.

Outdoor

Outdoor shot

Wide-angle shot

Selfie

Samsung Galaxy M10s Review: Battery

Samsung Galaxy M10s is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It also gets USB Type-C based fast charging support, which is quite unique to see in this segment. During my time with the device, it was able to last one full working day quite easily. Often, I had over 30 per cent juice left at the end of the day. Here, the usage includes Wi-Fi, 4G and Bluetooth always turned on and constant checking of social media.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Review: Verdict

Super AMOLED display offers punchier colours.

With the Samsung Galaxy M10s, the company aims to take down Chinese competitors like Realme and Redmi. However, the South Korean giant is taking a very different approach over here. While Xiaomi and Realme mainly focus on providing high performance, Samsung kept decent enough performance and worked on media watching experience. Since the Galaxy M10s is the only phone to offer a Super AMOLED display, it is best for people who constantly binge watch TV shows and need a great display experience.

In a nutshell, if you are a person who likes to stream a lot of content and have a budget of around Rs. 8,500, you should grab the Galaxy M10s. However, if gaming is your major concern, you should look at other options available