Nokia Powerbuds Lite Review

Nokia Powerbuds Lite come in three colour options.

The truly wireless earphones market has become quite crowded lately, especially in the affordable space. Realme Buds Air 2, OnePlus Buds Z, Oppo W51 are some of the more affordable TWS options available in India. Joining the race, HMD Global has recently launched their Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in the country. At a price of Rs. 3,599, are these worth taking a look at? Let’s find out in this review.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite manages to stand out due to its stem-less design. However, the earbuds have a larger body when compared to stem-based earphones. They still manage to fit quite snugly and do not fall off even during workouts. The company ships these earphones with three different sizes of ear tips to offer a comfortable fit to everyone.

As for the case, it features a slim profile and slips into any jeans pocket easily. The earphones come in three colour variants, Blue, Black, and White. We had the White ones for review but I feel the Black ones with their matte finish offer a more premium look and feel.

Image Source : INDIATV It uses a USB Type-C port for charging.

The case features a USB Type-C port for charging. It also features LED indicators on the inside that glow through the translucent lid of the case. There is no pairing button on the case as the earphones go on pairing mode as soon as you open the lid. Furthermore, the earphones come with touch controls for music playback, phone calls.

Coming to the sound quality, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite offers a good sound quality. The profile is balanced making them a good pair of earphones for both movie watching as well as music listening sessions. However, people who prefer listening to bass-heavy songs might have to look elsewhere.

Image Source : INDIATV They offer a good sound quality.

In a nutshell, the Nokia Powerbuds Lite offers decent sound quality along with a good-looking design. At a price of Rs. 3,599, they definitely feel worth it. However, if you are on a tight budget, you should consider the Realme Buds Air 2 as an alternative.