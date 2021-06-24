EPOS ADAPT 165T USB II Review: Your calling companion

Follow us on EPOS ADAPT 165T USB II

EPOS, the audio brand that was earlier associated with Sennheiser, recently entered India with a range of audio products. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing video calls from home, EPOS realised that it would be a great time to introduce a calling headset. The new EPOS Adapt 165T USB II wired headset aims to offer superior quality meetings at your home.

EPOS Adapt 165T USB II wired headset comes in at a price of Rs. 7,490, which makes it just slightly costlier than the Poly Blackwire 5220 USB we check out earlier. However, EPOS brings in experience and branding from Sennheiser making it appeal to the customers who care about brands. Here’s how the premium headset from EPOS faired in our review:

The T in the Adapt 165T stands for Microsoft Teams support. This encouraged me to especially try these out on a Teams call. I did use them on a couple of Zoom as well as Microsoft Team conferences and they all went great. I was able to hear the others loud and clear.

The headset speakers move individually instead of moving the whole band. This did come really handy while adjusting the headset with one hand. Also, it helps in achieving a much better fit. The earpads can also twist, which means one can lay the headset flat on the desk or for storage in the included bag.

If you decide to connect the headset directly using the 3.5mm cable, you might lose some of the features. However, if you do connect it via USB, you will be able to control the volume, mute/unmute the microphone and event attend calls using the buttons on the controller that is found between the USB and the 3.5 mm cable.

As for the microphone, it can be rotated allowing users to wear the headset with the microphone on the left or on the right side making it even more comfortable for long calls. Also, the microphone here comes with noise-cancellation, which means your teammates would not hear any background noise when you speak.

EPOS ADAPT 165T USB II Review: Verdict

In a nutshell, the EPOS ADAPT 165T USB II headset is a great affordable option if you are looking for a headset for your meetings and calls. It brings premium quality as well as great call quality to the table. The noise-cancelling microphone is what makes it even more attractive. However, if I would get to change one thing in this headset, it would have been better cushioning on earpads as it would have made them even more comfortable.