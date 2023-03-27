Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Zigazoo to launch kids-focused short video app, touted as ‘non-toxic’ TikTok competitor: Know more

Zigazoo, a startup that provides a video-sharing app similar to TikTok, has launched a new app designed specifically for Gen Z users. The new app is aimed at users aged 13 and above, while the original app has been rebranded to "Zigazoo Kids."

According to a recent report, Zigazoo will automatically migrate younger users to its newly rebranded app, Zigazoo Kids. The startup launched a new invite-only app for Gen Z users on March 25.

On its website, Zigazoo announced that it is an invite-only social media platform that is designed to foster a non-toxic environment where users can confidently showcase their imperfections and connect with others who share similar interests. Zigazoo is available for both Android and iPhone users.

According to Zigazoo's guidelines, commenting on posts via text is not allowed on the platform. However, users can interact with each other by responding through short-form videos, which the company claims will minimize negative comments and trolling. The company has also implemented several safety measures to ensure a secure environment, such as the option for private accounts, human-in-the-loop moderation, and an algorithm that prioritizes positivity.

Moreover, Zigazoo offers searchable music and trending sounds to enhance user experiences. The company has plans to introduce entertainment channels, where creators will lead the content.

Zak Ringelstein, the co-founder of Zigazoo, was recently quoted stating that the current moment presents an opportunity for a significant reset in social media. With the potential ban of TikTok and significant losses for other social media platforms such as Snapchat and Meta, Ringelstein believes that people should be more critical of their social media usage and seek a space where they can feel good about themselves. He expressed his desire for better and less toxic social media and believes that the timing is perfect for Zigazoo's launch.

The announcement about Zigazoo's launch coincides with the looming ban of TikTok in the United States. This decision follows a hearing in which US lawmakers raised concerns about the popular social media platform's alleged security risks and ties to China. During the hearing, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew reportedly shared that his children do not use the app due to laws in Singapore, where they reside.

