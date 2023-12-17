WhatsApp brings a new automatic album feature for Channels | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp brings a new automatic album feature for Channels

WhatsApp channels feature has received another update and a new feature which will create ‘automatic album creation’ in the latest Android beta. The new automatic album feature in WhatsApp channels has been designed to bring a significant advantage to the people who are running their channels on the instant messaging platform. The feature will soon be available to the public (no timeline specified).

Benefits of the new feature?

As per WABetaInfo reports, the new feature in Channels will reportedly enhance the user experience with the organisation of media and will be shared in channels and grouped in an album accordingly.

The report further states, “Since users can conveniently tap on the automatic album to access and browse through the entire collection, we believe it simplifies the navigation of shared media content in channels and reduces the need for individual message bubbles, offering a more organised and visually pleasing conversation view.”

Some beta testers will be able to experiment with an automatic album feature when they share media in channels.

How does the new feature works?

The admin of the WhatsApp channel has shared multiple consecutive images and videos in a channel. WhatsApp automatically organises them into a unified album, and the channel followers will be able to conveniently tap on the automatic album to access the entire collection.

“It’s worth noting that this feature is already present in chats and groups since years but it was not available in channels,” the report mentioned.

The new feature to automatically group consecutive photos and videos in the channels is available to some beta testers at the time of writing. And it could be installed by the users, in the latest updates of WhatsApp beta- focused on Android from the Google Play Store.

It has been reported that the feature will be rolled out to more people over the coming days.

Inputs from IANS

