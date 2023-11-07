Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
What is Grok and will it be able to replace Google Bard and ChatGPT? Here is the answer

Elon Musk has officially unleashed the new chatbot named Grok from XAI which has been designed to compete with ChatGPT and Google Bard.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2023 9:32 IST
Elon Musk has recently added a new product named Grok to compete with popular chatbots available in the market like- ChatGPT and Google Bard. The new product from X’s head is an AI model which will help in doing everything which the other chatbots are doing in the market. Musk's XAI company has launched its first AI model and made the announcement with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday. 

Why did Musk launch Grok?

In the official post, the company officially unleashed the new chatbot from XAI which has been designed to be the first AI model. Musk has been reportedly working on the new product for a very long time. This AI model by Musk will compete with ChatGPT and Google Bard.

AI tool to bring new 

It has been reported that Musk had planned to bring its own AI tool for a very long time, with the idea to give correct and accurate information to the customers. Now, keeping this in mind, XAI (his company) has finally prepared Grok AI. 

As per Musk, the new AI tool has been created to cater for the needs of people. The X head has worked in big companies like Deep Mind, Google and Microsoft. 

It was also said that the Grok users will get many advanced features in Grok.

Grok is better, said Musk

The demand for artificial intelligence is reportedly increasing over the period of time and it is increasing rapidly when we speak of the evolution of the world of technology. 

In such a market where AI chatbots are gaining popularity, the entry of Grok could be a big change. Musk further tweeted about his new AI tool and stated that it will be more curious and will be a truth-telling tool when compared to the other AI tools. 

He further stated that Grok comes with more truthfulness and accuracy in answering the questions.

Grok comes with great new features 

Musk has incorporated a number of features for Grok, and Musk has further said that he is working on the AI tool. He claims that this tool will be much better when compared to the popular chatbots- Google Bard and Chat GPT. 

Grok AI will provide real-time information access which is not given in the ChatGPT chatbot. The new X-owned generative AI chatbot claims to give accurate information through a voice command. 

The company has prepared Grok in such a way that once the question has been asked, it will revert in a humorous manner. 

Who can use Grok?

At present, the beta version of Grok has been rolled out to a limited number of users based in America.

ALSO READ: India most targeted country with 13.7% of cyberattacks: Report

 

