India most targeted country with 13.7% of cyberattacks: Report

India is reportedly the highest on the list of targeted countries for cybercrime. It was reported that 13.7 per cent of the cyberattacks are happening in India, and it is followed by the United States with 9.6 per cent, Indonesia with 9.3 per cent and China with 4.5 per cent of attacks noted.

The new report Cyfirma, a cybersecurity firm it was reported that India had been the most targeted country in 2022, as the cyber attacks on government agencies grew by more than doubled.

Later, in the second half of 2022, there were around 95 per cent more cyberattacks witnessed happening at government agencies in the same period witnessed in 2021.

As per the calculations, the number of cyber attacks in India has gone up by more than 100 per cent in 2022 when compared to 2021.

Healthcare is the highly targetted sector by hackers

As per the sources, the Healthcare sector is the most targeted sector by hackers. It is followed by other sectors like the education sector, research, government, and military sectors, the reports claim.

Kumar Ritesh, CEO and founder, Cyfirma said, "India’s growing prominence at the world stage and push from Western economies to favour India over other large countries, a young and tech-savvy population with low cybersec maturity has played a key role in hackers coming after critical assets, government agencies with an intent to breach them and harm India’s strategic interests.”

Also, the report further stated that an organisation in India was attacked 1,866 times per week which is an average in 2022.

Most common cyberattacks

As per the reports, the common types of cyberattacks are:

Phishing attacks Malware attacks Ransomware attacks Previous ransomware attacks

As per the reports, around 78 per cent of Indian organisations had experienced a ransomware attack two years back in 2021, with around 80 per cent of those attacks which resulted in data encryption, the report stated.

It was from January to July 2023, when it was reportedly observed around 39 campaigns targeted various industries in India in the known groups like:

FancyBear TA505 Mission 2025 Stone Panda Lazarus Group

Attackers were from?

Of around 39 campaigns, it was reported that 14 were directed by China State-sponsored groups with the intent of spying.

Also, it is a must to mention that around 11 of these campaigns were planned by North Korea.

The remaining 10 attacks originated from Russia, which makes four attacks which were state-sponsored.

